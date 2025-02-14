Vicus Capital Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,284,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.