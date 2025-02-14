Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Releases Earnings Results

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.27 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Opportunities had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Henderson Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 230 ($2.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.15. Henderson Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 186 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.22 million, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Henderson Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust’s investment objective is to achieve above average capital growth from investment in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom companies. It invests in equities and other investments for the long term. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various large, medium and small companies.

