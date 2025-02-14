iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 710.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 266,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

