Vicus Capital Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

