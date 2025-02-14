Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $34,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,342 shares in the company, valued at $521,018.50. The trade was a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $87,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,236. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $367,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

