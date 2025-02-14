HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $750.00 to $980.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $819.36 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,034.57, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

