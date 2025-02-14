Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

