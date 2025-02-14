Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69. Generac has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.