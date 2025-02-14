Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 48.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.99 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,700. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,545.12. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,072. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

