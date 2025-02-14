Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 209,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

