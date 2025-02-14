Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

