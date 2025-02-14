Quent Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,093 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Entergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

