Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.