Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $426.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

