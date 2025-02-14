Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 715,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,994 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Braze were worth $29,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Braze by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Braze Stock Up 1.9 %

BRZE opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $59.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $317,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,924.10. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $118,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,422.75. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

