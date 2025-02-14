C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 194 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.