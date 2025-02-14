Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Increased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Materion by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Materion by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Up 1.3 %

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.23. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

