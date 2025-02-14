Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,530,000 after buying an additional 556,894 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 537,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 424,810 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

NYSE:FNV opened at $144.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.10%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

