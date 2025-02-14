VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 220.2% in January

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 220.2% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USTB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

