VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 220.2% in January

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 220.2% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of USTB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $50.92.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
