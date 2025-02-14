VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 220.2% in January

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 220.2% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USTB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

