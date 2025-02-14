Citigroup Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $106.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $128.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NYSE CCI opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

