1,351 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

