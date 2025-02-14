Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 8,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $355.52 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.90. The company has a market capitalization of $660.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

