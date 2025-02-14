EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQT opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,371,000 after acquiring an additional 358,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

