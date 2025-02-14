Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Up 323.0% in January

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 323.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Upexi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPXI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Upexi has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Upexi
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
