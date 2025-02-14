Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $548,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARM by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Up 6.1 %

ARM stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.