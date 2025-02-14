Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ON. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.