White Pine Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allient by 23,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 404,505 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allient by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allient by 74.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allient by 61.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $26.69 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $449.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

