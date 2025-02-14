White Pine Capital LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,473 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

KRE stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.