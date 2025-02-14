White Pine Capital LLC Buys 363 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.