White Pine Capital LLC Buys 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,045.99. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $924.40 and its 200 day moving average is $799.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

