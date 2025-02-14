Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Position Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,629,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

