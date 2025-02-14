C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $272,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 162.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

