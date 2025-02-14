C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

