Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Raised by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors' holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108,804 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

AMLP opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

