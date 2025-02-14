C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

