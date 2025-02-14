C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 4,207 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $101.69 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

