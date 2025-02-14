Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,456.66. This represents a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,512 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

