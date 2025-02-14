Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

