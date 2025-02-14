Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alico by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alico by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.81. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Alico Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.