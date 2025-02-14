Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 687,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 570.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after buying an additional 576,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

HDB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.