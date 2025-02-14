Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 84 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTH stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a market cap of $239.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $242.93.

VanEck Retail ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

