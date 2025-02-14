Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,215 shares during the period. NU makes up 7.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NU were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 436,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,456,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 599,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

