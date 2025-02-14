Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $206,000 Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.