Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $74,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

