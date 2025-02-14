DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day moving average of $385.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

