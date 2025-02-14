DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,469.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

