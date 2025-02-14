Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.05 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

