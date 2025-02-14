monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $320.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.46. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

