Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 939,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 198,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Critical Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

