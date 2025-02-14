3,721 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 220,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,169,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

